A nautical themed table to hold a ship model.

A nautical themed table for a wooden model of the USS Constitution that I bought. The table has a hatch cover, standing ropes, working ropes, a block and belaying pins.

The rigging actually holds the table together as I have used unglued Festool Dominos to hold it in place. The top and the top rails are made of quited maple, the legs ar teak. A teak oil finish. I found the block on E-Bay.

As I did not want to actually TAR the standing ropes, I dyed the rope black (ever boil rope? yep, my first too). I hedged my bets and put a couple of blocks to attach the top to the legs just in case someone actually pulls OUT the belaying pins and lets the rigging collapse.

I tried to keep the details sparse and the finish minimal as would be found on a working ship.

I believe that this was my first (and 147th) half lap joint after 25 years of woodworking! The working ropes including the homemade belaying pins.

