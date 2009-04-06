 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
By rekub, member Apr 06, 2009
Article Image

Ontario High School student Amber Rose

Ontario High School (Ontario, Ohio) student Amber Rose was awarded the Governor’s Award of Excellence for the desk she built.  The project is made of poplar, baltic birch, toners, stain and lacquer.

Article Comments

  1. User avater venusdombrosky2123 February 9th

    nice work here good look table

  2. Shavins October 16th

    brilliant work, it works unbelievably well!

  3. guitarman48 April 15th

    Very nice work.

  4. User avater xandreha April 8th

    beautiful; truly inspiring

