Shaker style hutch
Built for my son Alden and his wife Katie for Christmas 08, it was designed to fit a specific space in their house. Not literally Shaker but uses several Shaker design elements. Made of milk-painted (Lexington Green) poplar with counter and knobs of dyed tiger maple. Below the nine drawers the front stiles taper like Shaker table legs. The semi-circle cutouts on the sides echo various Shaker benchs, and the drawers are flush front with mushroom cap Shaker knobs. I started with commercially available knobs but replaced them with my own. A good decision, I think. The cornice was made using a wonderful method from Michael Dunbar’s pie safe article, FWW #182, Jan/Feb 2006.
Lots of dovetails, store-bought knobs later discarded
Home-made knobs, less clunky
Cornice technique, thank you Michael Dunbar
Back underside of small upper drawer
What a nice master peace unique look
Excellent, Woodn88s described it well.
Thanks Woodn88s. Getting it done for Christmas was something of a challenge. I had to dovetail all the drawers (that's 36 corners) in four days. My back wasn't too happy. Timed the finishing to be done the day before my son's arrival. Then he called and said, "Good news, we're coming a day early." It all worked out.
Beautiful job Chuck, nice design. The color choice on the finish works very nicely. beautiful detail on the drawers