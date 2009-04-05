Shaker style hutch

Built for my son Alden and his wife Katie for Christmas 08, it was designed to fit a specific space in their house. Not literally Shaker but uses several Shaker design elements. Made of milk-painted (Lexington Green) poplar with counter and knobs of dyed tiger maple. Below the nine drawers the front stiles taper like Shaker table legs. The semi-circle cutouts on the sides echo various Shaker benchs, and the drawers are flush front with mushroom cap Shaker knobs. I started with commercially available knobs but replaced them with my own. A good decision, I think. The cornice was made using a wonderful method from Michael Dunbar’s pie safe article, FWW #182, Jan/Feb 2006.

Lots of dovetails, store-bought knobs later discarded Home-made knobs, less clunky Cornice technique, thank you Michael Dunbar Back underside of small upper drawer

