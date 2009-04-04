 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Walnut coffee table with rocks

By DougStowe, member Apr 04, 2009
Walnut coffee table with rocks

Two walnut slabs, inlaid with natural river stones, on a two part base made of ebonized white oak. The two base units support and connect the slabs of wood that form the top.

Walnut coffee table with rocks

Article Comments

  venusdombrosky2123 February 9th

    Chinese look table

