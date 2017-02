Shaker Office Cabinet

Office Cabinet inspired by Shaker Sewing Cabinets

With work surface extensions that pull out from both sides. Middle two drawer faces on each side are actually a faux front for a deep drawer fitted for hanging file folders. Behind the center door are shelves for printing paper and office supplies. Lower drawers are fitted for CD and DVD storage.

Shaker Office Cabinet Openings Breadboard ends Faux File Draw Side Pull Outs

