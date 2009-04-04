 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
A Whole Lotta Shaker Goin' On

Hall table with ebony knobs

By hdgis1, member Apr 04, 2009
Article Image

Fun little table to make...

Made with curly cherry and finished with BLO

Article Comments

  1. User avater venusdombrosky2123 February 9th

    Nice well designed table

  2. TSchultz August 15th

    Great table. What are the dimensions of this piece?

  3. hdgis1 April 10th

    Hi Gina! Yep its me. It was a fun table to build but not quite a secretary! Hope your doin' well and perhaps we will have reason to meet again. Love what you all are doing with the website.

  4. User avater GEide April 4th

    Hi Chris, is this you?
    http://www.taunton.com/finewoodworking/Gallery/GalleryImage.aspx?id=29696

    Thanks for posting some more of your work in our gallery!
    Gina, FineWoodworking.com

