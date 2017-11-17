First Look: Veritas Micro-Adjust Wheel Marking Gauge

Veritas has been in the wheel-style marking gauge game for quite awhile. When I decided to wander down the hand-cut dovetail road, 7 or 8 years ago, I bought one of their old-style micro-adjust marking gauges. Sadly, I dropped it within a few minutes and nicked the blade, but using a precision tool like it was a big deal for me. Unfortunately I never became comfortable with the micro-adjust mechanism – it never seemed intuitive to use. Still, I soldiered on using the marking gauge, just ignoring the micro-adjust.

A few months ago, while at AWFS in Las Vegas, I got to play with Veritas’ new micro-adjust version and it became clear to me that I wasn’t the only one who found the old version difficult to use. To call it an upgrade would be misleading, Veritas completely rethought the mechanism, and to me, knocked it out of the park. There are other aspects that make this version an upgrade – especially the larger bearing surface on the body and the offset beam, which keeps the whole thing from rolling off your bench five minutes after unwrapping it (young Ben would have benefitted from that).

If you’re looking for a new marking gauge you should give the new Veritas Micro-Adjust Wheel Marking Gauge a try, but only after you read Jeff Miller’s review of a dozen marking gauges coming up in issue #266 which will be available at the end of the November. Jeff tells you the pros and cons of each marking gauge, and what is really important to look for in this must-have tool.

