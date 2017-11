Ep 4: Refining the outer curve of the bowl with an ax and drawknife

Using tools usually relegated to firewood preparation, David Fisher starts with a log and turns it into a bowl that's refined and beautiful. Known as one of the masters of bowl carving in the greenwood movement, David has carved hundreds of them—and in this video workshop will show you step-by-step the process he uses. For many woodworkers, bowl carving, with its unique set of tools and processes, might seem esoteric. But you'll see that the… More about this Video Workshop