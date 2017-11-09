Ep 3: Laying out the curve of the bowl

Ep 4: Refining the outer curve of the bowl with an ax and drawknife The bowl begins to present itself from within the log as Dave begins the hewing process with a carving ax and drawknife

Dovetail Saws: The Cream of the Crop Great dovetail saws are easier to find these days than they used to be, but sometimes that makes a buyer’s choice harder. We pick seven of the best and explain what sets them apart, from ease of start to tracking, ergonomics, and speed.

How to make your own chisel for delicate detail work Even the smallest chisel you can buy is sometimes too big for inlay and stringing, so make your own, using jeweler’s files for the blades.