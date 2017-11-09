Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 3: Laying out the curve of the bowl
In this episode, Dave shows how he lays out the outside curve using a compass, and how he cheats things a little when the wood doesn't totally cooperate
Videos in the Series
Ep 1: Finding the bowl within the log
November 2, 2017
Ep 2: Initial shaping and flattening the bowl bottom
November 2, 2017
November 9, 2017
Ep 4: Refining the outer curve of the bowl with an ax and drawknife
November 9, 2017
When marking the arched top of the bowl, instead of relying on various compasses with different capacities, have you ever considered a simpler solution of a pencil on a piece of string? I understand extra care would be needed to ensure a constant radius when switching from end to end but that doesn't seem too hard to accomplish with a simple mark on the string and you could have more versatility with fewer tools. Or, maybe there's something I haven't considered that would make this a bad idea? I am really enjoying the videos so far.