David Fisher’s Snug, Unplugged Workshop

A woodworker's space evolves around him

By David Fisher #265–Tools & Shops 2018 Issue
The little workshop at the back of our house has changed as much as I have since the day some 20 years ago when I first entered it. Today as I dive ever deeper into working green wood, it serves me perfectly. But its history reflects my own journey through the craft. In 1996, my wife, Kristin, and I bought a century-old house in our hometown—a house showing its age and in desperate need of renewal. Fortunately, we were naïve about the amount of work that lay ahead; as we stood in the odd little attached garage that served as a vestibule, we focused on the potential and ignored the leaking roof. This quirky L-shaped space was 19 ft. deep and 10-1⁄2 ft. wide, broadening to 15 ft. wide beyond a bump-out of the house. We agreed that our vehicle would stay outside—it was only a car after all. What few tools I owned were moved into this 250-sq.-ft. space that we were already calling the workshop. For the first year or so, it remained unchanged but for some crude shelves and a cast-off chest of drawers I used as a workbench. It was the domain of chopsaws, caulking guns,…

Article Comments

  1. User avater usafchief November 3rd

    For once, an honest (?) reason for going powerless.... Work is beautiful!!!! And it is also work doesn't lend itself to power tools, at least not safely...... To those who love working in this manner- please don't look down your nose at us who enjoy (sort of), the whine of a table saw, the scream of a router, the constant dust that a 1000.00 dust system just doesn't seem to collect, and the hand tingling buzz of a vibrating sander....Your article is one of the few that omitted the purist insult. Thanks, your work is beautiful... Oh, I already said that... Have fun

