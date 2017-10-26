 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Workshop

Glue-cap puller for tired hands

#265–Tools & Shops 2018 Issue
Article Image

My fingers don’t have the strength they used to, and I sometimes struggle to open glue bottles after they sit for a few days. This little cap puller is the answer. I drilled a 5⁄8-in. hole in a piece of thin plywood and made a couple of bandsaw cuts to fashion this simple device. It slips under the cap and gives me all the leverage I need. I stuck a magnet in the back to hang it where I store glue.

—Sean Montague, Raleigh, N.C.

—Drawings by Dan Thornton

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Aereaux November 11th

    Don't have the time or inclination to make one of these, a 9/16th or 15mm open end wrench is a perfect fit to do this job.

  2. user-289552 November 11th

    Try substituting a flip up cap from a honey jar

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

ARK Shark Guard from Leeway Workshop

A riving knife for old cabinet saws

Featured Projects & Plans

Floating-Top Table

This table could easily serve as a sewing table, a side table, a small writing desk, or even a TV tray

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Clamping And Gluing

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial