Glue-cap puller for tired hands
My fingers don’t have the strength they used to, and I sometimes struggle to open glue bottles after they sit for a few days. This little cap puller is the answer. I drilled a 5⁄8-in. hole in a piece of thin plywood and made a couple of bandsaw cuts to fashion this simple device. It slips under the cap and gives me all the leverage I need. I stuck a magnet in the back to hang it where I store glue.
—Sean Montague, Raleigh, N.C.
—Drawings by Dan Thornton
Don't have the time or inclination to make one of these, a 9/16th or 15mm open end wrench is a perfect fit to do this job.
Try substituting a flip up cap from a honey jar