Tools & Materials

Dream Machines: Mike Korsak’s 1943 Oliver 12-in. jointer

With its direct-drive three-phase motor, the Oliver isn't something that you can just plug into any old 220-volt outlet. In order to feed the beast, Mike outfitted his shop with a three-phase rotary converter, something he doesn't regret for a minute

By Mike Korsak, Ben Strano Oct 20, 2017

Mike Korsak does some incredible work in his nicely outfitted shop in Pittsburgh, Pa. It’s outfitted with the usual suspects: tablesaw, planer, drill press, and dust collector. But as soon as you walk in, your eyes are drawn to a beast of a machine, a 12-in Oliver jointer made in 1943. It’s a strange dichotomy when you see something so massive and heavy–both physically and visually–yet capable of, and vital to, the unbelievably fine work that Mike produces.

With its direct-drive three-phase motor, the Oliver isn’t something that you can just plug into any old 220-volt outlet. To feed the beast, Mike outfitted his shop with a three-phase rotary converter, which takes the single-phase power found in most residential neighborhoods and converts it to the three-phase power required to power the Oliver. An expense that normally comes in under $1,000 was easy for Mike to justify because he quickly followed it up with a three-phase planer.

So, if you’re ever looking for an excuse to buy a three-phase machine, the answer may be as simple as buying two!

Article Comments

  1. User avater whiteplanes October 23rd

    What, no demo Ben????

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

