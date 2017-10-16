 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Video: Essentials of the screw joint

There are dozens of clever and often complex ways to join two pieces of wood and each has its advantages and disadvantages. But nothing supplants the humble screw.

By Mario Rodriguez Oct 16, 2017

There are dozens  ways to join two pieces of wood and each has its advantages and disadvantages. But nothing supplants the humble screw. Screws eliminate the need for time-consuming joinery, create a solid mechanical connection, and make it easy to quickly assemble and disassemble your projects.

Mario Rodriguez uses screws often, even in formal pieces of furniture that include hand-cut joinery. When building a large cabinet, he’ll break it down into modules and join them with screws. He also uses screws to attach cabinet backs, tabletops, shelf cleats, and drawer guides. If they will be in a visible area, screws can be hidden to create a seamless look. If there’s a chance Mario might have to remove, relocate, adjust, or replace a part, he attaches it with screws.

Article Comments

  1. MikeJD October 17th

    I like your method of using a dowel when attaching pieces perpendicularly. I noticed the dowel hole did not go completely through the board. Any reason for that other than the fact that there wouldn't be a screw that close to the edge, or maybe for more strength?

