Shop Talk Live

STL 148: Rust prevention and favorite jigs

Plus, the guys talk about the new issue, curved scrapers, prefinishing dos and don't, milling lumber for a workbench top, and dive into what perfection means

Oct 13, 2017

09:38 – Question 1: 

I have heard you promote pre-finishing before, and I have been doing this more and more. My question is how far do you go? I am hesitant to just finish inside or surfaces that have lots of angles without doing the outside for fear of warping or cupping. Would finishing the inside difficult surfaces completely and finish all but one coat on the outside be a smart option?

-Mike

14:05 – Question 2:

I just took a huge leap and bought a Sawstop. I ordered Boeshield t9 spray as well – so I could protect the cast iron.  The saw arrived before the Boeshield t9, I got nervous and covered the cast iron with paste wax after assembly.  Now the spray came, and I would like to use it to give my cast iron better long-term protection, but it’s covered in wax.

Do you think I could spray the Boeshield t9 over the wax? The moisture level in my shop is not consistent so I feel it’s important to protect my investment!

-Steve

20:39 – All Time Favorite JIG of All Time… for this week:

30:22 – Question 3:

I am planning to build the Not-So-Big Workbench, the cut list indicates lumber that has been milled to finish dimensions.  When going to the lumber yard how much oversized to I need to buy the lumber.  For example, the top is made of 2” Thick x 3 2 ¾” Wide x 60 in long.  In order to have board that is milled to a finished thickness of 2” do I need to start with a 12/4 rough sawn board?  In general, how thick should rough sawn boards be when planning for finished milled dimensioned lumber?

 -Will

36:15 – Question 4/Segment 2 Deep Dive:

What does clean, accurate joinery really look like? Sometimes it seems that you spend 98% of your time in the shop on setup in order to make sure that every is absolutely perfect. It just seems like keeping tablesaw cuts in plane when you aren’t moving the fence at all wouldn’t be an issue.

-Amy (via instagram)

48:20 – Question 5:

Do you have any suggestions for getting a burr on curved scrapers?

-Scott

 

Tom McKenna
Editorial Director		 Mike Pekovich
Creative Director		 Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

  1. User avater BenStrano October 13th

    Argg! That's entirely my fault. It should be http://www.finewoodworking.com/sweepstakes



    I'll get another redirect set up.

  2. LesMiner October 13th

    I think you need to check the URL for the sweepstakes. I entered it and came back with "page not found"
    (finewoodworking.com/Sweeps)

