STL 148: Rust prevention and favorite jigs

09:38 – Question 1:

I have heard you promote pre-finishing before, and I have been doing this more and more. My question is how far do you go? I am hesitant to just finish inside or surfaces that have lots of angles without doing the outside for fear of warping or cupping. Would finishing the inside difficult surfaces completely and finish all but one coat on the outside be a smart option?

-Mike

14:05 – Question 2:

I just took a huge leap and bought a Sawstop. I ordered Boeshield t9 spray as well – so I could protect the cast iron. The saw arrived before the Boeshield t9, I got nervous and covered the cast iron with paste wax after assembly. Now the spray came, and I would like to use it to give my cast iron better long-term protection, but it’s covered in wax.

Do you think I could spray the Boeshield t9 over the wax? The moisture level in my shop is not consistent so I feel it’s important to protect my investment!

-Steve

20:39 – All Time Favorite JIG of All Time… for this week:

30:22 – Question 3:

I am planning to build the Not-So-Big Workbench, the cut list indicates lumber that has been milled to finish dimensions. When going to the lumber yard how much oversized to I need to buy the lumber. For example, the top is made of 2” Thick x 3 2 ¾” Wide x 60 in long. In order to have board that is milled to a finished thickness of 2” do I need to start with a 12/4 rough sawn board? In general, how thick should rough sawn boards be when planning for finished milled dimensioned lumber?

-Will

36:15 – Question 4/Segment 2 Deep Dive:

What does clean, accurate joinery really look like? Sometimes it seems that you spend 98% of your time in the shop on setup in order to make sure that every is absolutely perfect. It just seems like keeping tablesaw cuts in plane when you aren’t moving the fence at all wouldn’t be an issue.

-Amy (via instagram)

48:20 – Question 5:

Do you have any suggestions for getting a burr on curved scrapers?

-Scott

