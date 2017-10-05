 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Building with MDF

By William Duckworth Oct 05, 2017
Article Image

MDF cores are not as strong as most lumber and plywood, but when joining together pieces of MDF, you can use just about any joint that you would use with plywood: butt joints with screws, biscuits, splines, fully rabbeted edges, and rabbeted tongues in dadoed grooves (see photos, right). You also can miter the edges if you want an invisible joint in a preveneered panel, but be sure to use plenty of glue on the mitered edges because they’re so porous.

Screwed butt joints are the simplest way to connect case components. Glue is not very effective because the edges of MDF are porous. Drill pilot holes to prevent edges from splitting.
Biscuits add moderate structural muscle. Biscuit joints can be cut quickly, and make pieces easy to align without mechanical fasteners. Screws can be added between biscuits.

You must drill properly sized pilot holes whenever you fasten a screw into an MDF edge; otherwise, it will split readily. For casework, I like to use a rabbeted tongue in a dadoed groove. This joint is not as important for the added glue surface and strength it may provide as it is for the assistance it renders when you’re assembling large cabinets. It makes the job a lot easier, especially when you’re working alone.

Deciding whether to use simple or complex joinery in cabinets is always a judgment call. Most casework is fairly simple, and it rarely has to be engineered to carry heavy loads, so butt joints with screws are sufficient. But when cabinets will be subjected to stress (a heavy television, a stone countertop) or abuse (young children who like to slam doors), don’t skimp on the glue and screws.

Splines are a little stronger. They align corner joints perfectly, and when clamped with enough glue, they don’t need screws or nails.
A step up from butt joints. Rabbets can be cut with a dado set on the tablesaw or with a router. Parts can be screwed or nailed together.
Tongues and dadoed grooves require two setups. You have to mill matching shapes in mating pieces, but case assembly is a breeze.

A Quick Tongue-And-Groove Joint on the Tablesaw

Two cuts, one joint. With a dado-head cutter set to match the width of the groove, cut the groove first (top). To mill the matching tongue, add a 1⁄16-in. blade to the dado set and a scrap of wood clamped to the saw fence (bottom).

Dry-fit and drill pilot holes before final assembly. After cutting the joints but before adding glue, assemble the cabinet to make sure all of the components fit together easily. At this stage you can drill pilot holes for screws, as necessary. Pilot holes are a must; otherwise, screws will split the MDF.

William Duckworth is a woodworker in Woodbury, Conn., and a former contributing editor to Fine Woodworking.

Article Comments

  1. markfloresdesigner October 6th

    Is it possible to laminate the mdf panels after the screw butt joints so that the screw wont be visible ?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

