Round bistro table puts a spin on brick-laid curved aprons

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

I occasionally do repair work on antiques, which has given me the opportunity to examine up close the construction techniques used centuries ago. One that really intrigues me is the old method for making curved table aprons. These days, with modern power tools, vacuum systems, and high-tech adhesives, curved work is often accomplished using bent lamination. Without the benefit of these modern methods, the craftsmen of yester­year used a straightforward bricklaying process to form curved aprons; then they applied beautiful veneers on the show side to hide the brick wall. I’ve used this process on circular and elliptical aprons, and it can even be used in forming compound curves. In this article, I’ll show you how I’ve modernized this traditional technique using a router and router table, plus a little MDF, to build a circular table apron. I’ll also show you how I cut the bridle joinery to attach the legs to the apron, and I’ll demonstrate a simple process for applying veneer to a curved surface. The result is a bistro table that’s a great place to sip your morning brew. Masons typically build brick walls with a running bond, in which the bricks in each course stretch across…