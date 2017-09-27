 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

How to make your own chisel for delicate detail work

Even the smallest chisel you can buy is sometimes too big for inlay and stringing, so make your own, using jeweler’s files for the blades.

By Craig Thibodeau #264-Nov/Dec 2017 Issue
Article Image
The small size of most inlay and stringing can require delicate tools to do tasks like cleaning and squaring up routed corners and edges. Even a 1⁄8-in. chisel is often too big, so I make my own small chisels, using jeweler’s files for the blades. The inlay I use, called ZipFlex, is typically 0.055 in. thick, and because it should be inlaid slightly proud of the surface, I rout grooves that are a hair shallower than that. To set the bit, I place the router on top of two strips of inlay and lower the bit until it’s just above the benchtop. With the bit’s cutting depth set, I rout the grooves. For grooves along straight edges, a simple wooden straightedge attached to the router base is all it takes to guide the router. When routing along curved edges, I make a fence shaped to match the edge. The bit leaves round corners, so square them with a small shopmade chisel The two I use the most are a 1⁄16-in.-thick by 1⁄4-in.-wide flat chisel and a 1⁄8-in.-square chisel. Their diminutive size allows me to pare inside narrow grooves for stringing without damaging the walls of the grooves. These chisels are…

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater rsfarris October 30th

    What is a good source for the jeweler’s files?

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Conquering the curves of the tripod table

Tim Killen shows you how SketchUp can help do more than design a piece, it can help you build it!

Featured Projects & Plans

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Dovetail Saws: The Cream of the Crop

    Great dovetail saws are easier to find these days than they used to be, but sometimes that makes a buyer’s choice harder. We pick seven of the best and explain what sets them apart, from ease of start to tracking, ergonomics, and speed.

  • Handwork: Make a coopering plane

    Clark Kellogg shows how he made his version, which is based on James Krenov’s classic bench plane design

  • A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

  • Shopmade Cutting Gauge

    Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hand Tools

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial