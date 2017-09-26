Two simple jigs add up to perfect dovetail cuts

I have been using these two jigs for hand-cut dovetails. Because it’s so easy to saw past the baseline when cutting tails and pins, I made a simple stop from two blocks of hardwood attached with bolts and wing nuts. Clamping it just below the baseline works best. I used it for several years, and then added the small angle block that ensures that the tail cuts are perfectly vertical. I find it much easier to cut to the line that way, rather than trying to cut at an angle. After I make half of the cuts, I loosen the vise, flip the lower block, and re-adjust the board to make the rest of the cuts vertically, too.

—Charlie Holt, Greenwood Village, Colo.

Drawings: Dan Thornton

Issue #264 Nov/Dec 2017

