 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Workshop

Jet-black filler looks like a natural pitch pocket

#264-Nov/Dec 2017 Issue
Article Image

I’ve discovered a simple way to fill voids in medium-to-dark woods that costs next to nothing. I grind charcoal from my woodstove or fire pit into a powder, and then mix it with 5-minute epoxy to create a great filler for knot holes, worm holes, voids, and cracks. Cyanoacrylate glue works well for smaller voids.

I grind the charcoal in an old blender (finishing in pulse mode) or crush it with the head of a hammer against a metal plate, or both. The charcoal is porous, so chunks up to 1 mm in size are fine. A little powder turns the epoxy jet black—a 25% ratio is about right—while keeping it liquified and easy to work into the cracks. If the mixture is too thick (like peanut butter), it can be a struggle to use as the epoxy starts to set up, and air bubbles in the filler can be a problem.

While the glue is still setting up, I trim the excess with a chisel, and once it has fully cured I sand it level. The filler is jet black, like the pitch in cherry, and looks beautiful under any film finish.

—Joe Morgan, Park Rapids, Minn.

Drawings: Dan Thornton

Issue #264 Nov/Dec 2017

 

 

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Jay111 October 29th

    I have done the same thing using graphite and epoxy. You can buy powdered graphite for lubricating locks. I have also used cinnamon when I wanted a browner color.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates

In this episode, Kevin gets started on the inlay by making banding out of maple, and most importantly, creating the templates that will be used throughout the inlay process

Featured Projects & Plans

Round bistro table puts a spin on brick-laid curved aprons

You don’t have to use bent lamination when making a curved table apron. Instead, you can rely on a technique that’s been used for centuries: Make a brick-laid, circular core and veneer it.

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial