 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

How to properly cut large stock with a miter saw

Crosscutting an 8/4 maple board can be an exercise in frustration, but with proper technique it can be done consistently and accurately

By Roland Johnson Sep 25, 2017
Article Image

The following was a question sent in to Rollie. If you have a question, send it to: talkingtools@finewoodworking.com

Hello Rollie,

I’m a bit backed up on my reading and just came across your statement about radial arm saws in the Editor’s comments, June edition, FWW #261. Having worked with a monster radial arm saw in my high school shop, I completely agree with you. In fact, I’ve always wanted a radial arm saw; I just don’t have the space.

That said, I do have the Bosch 12-in. Glide Miter saw. My question is about the proper technique when cutting. Should I plunge and then pull, like a radial arm saw, or pull, plunge, and push? In other words, cut back to front or front to back? My saw is set up properly with a negative hook blade.

Also, do you have any recommendations on setup? No matter how meticulously I “tweet” the adjustments, it just doesn’t make a front-to-back/top-to-both-surfaces square cut. As a result, I use it mostly for rough milling or carpentry work where the cut isn’t critical and leave the fine cuts to my Incra Miter Slide 5000 and tablesaw.

I look forward to hearing from you,

-Bruce

Hello Bruce,

When it comes to accurately and easily crosscutting thick hardwood lumber, a radial arm saw is tough to beat. A heavy cast-iron frame, easy-rolling precise motor-carriage, and powerful direct-drive motor combine to create the saw we all want when crosscutting.

Unfortunately many of us are relegated to using a power miter saw for crosscutting heavy timbers. Although they are excellent saws for cutting face-frame stock and millwork, they can struggle with the big stuff. The light saw chassis demanded for easy portability, plus the small motors that can run on 110-volt power and are light enough to be easily portable, add up to a saw that isn’t really the brute needed for the big stuff. Crosscutting an 8/4 maple board can be an exercise in frustration. But there’s a better way.

I’ve developed a method for cutting heavy stock that with a little practice will provide clean, accurate cuts in timbers as thick as the saw’s capacity can handle.

To start, it’s essential to have the correct blade and, as you stated, that is a negative-hook-angle blade. A negative-hook-angle blade has teeth that are angled back from from the centerline of the blade, creating a cutting action that is more of a scraping action than the aggressive cutting action of a positive hook-angle blade. These two blades show the obvious difference: The top is negative hook, bottom is positive hook.

The negative hook-angle helps limit the blade’s ability to self-feed, creating a much safer cut. Too many times I’ve seen positive-hook-angle blades on chopsaws and radial arm saws and typically the owners of the saws complain about the saw being “grabby” and difficult to control.

When cutting heavy timbers, I start by clamping the wood tight to the table. It’s essential that the wood can’t move during the several passes it takes to cut through the timber.

I extend the arm (or slide the motor past the wood) then lower the blade partway and push the spinning blade through the timber. It won’t cut all the way across the face. A bit will remain uncut at the back, but you’ll cut through that as you lower the blade through the wood. The second cut is the same as the first, just slightly deeper, and the subsequent cuts continue the process. Typically I will make three or four passes through thick hardwood; the trick is to keep the motor speed at full bore. If the motor slows, it frequently creates vibration in the blade, resulting in a rough cut. These saws are designed to cut best at full speed. However, moving the saw too slowly can create too much heat and scorch the wood. Practice a bit before committing to cutting important timber. The result is a smooth, square end cut that doesn’t try to fry the motor, scorch the timber, or drive the blade into a vibrating frenzy. Of course if you have a simple swing-arm chopsaw this method won’t work, and you’re sort of on your own when it comes to getting an accurate cut, but taking little bites and letting the saw keep its speed up will help tremendously.

Passes to cut the timber.
A clean cut!

 

If you have a hard time manually controlling the depth of cut, you could set the depth-stop on the saw to limit the depth of each pass. But that’s kind of tedious and with a little practice controlling the depth manually is no problem.

My recommendation on achieving accuracy with a power miter saw amounts to “you get what you pay for.” Good power miter saws aren’t cheap but with a good-quality saw, a top-quality blade, accurate setup (read the owner’s manual … really), and a little patience when cutting, the results will satisfy most crosscut or millwork applications. If absolute precision is needed, I find that a sled on the tablesaw is still the best.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Suburbanguy September 25th

    No mention of a thin kerf blade? It makes all the difference in the world to 120V saws.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Conquering the curves of the tripod table

Tim Killen shows you how SketchUp can help do more than design a piece, it can help you build it!

Featured Projects & Plans

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Machinery

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial