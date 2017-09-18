 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

Fundamentals: How to frame a picture

What you need—and need to know— once you’ve built the picture frame

By Michael Cullen Sep 18, 2017
Article Image

As a woodworker, you might think that once you’ve built a well-crafted frame for a piece of art, you’re finished. But even with the frame in hand, there are important steps to take and nuggets of information to know to be sure the art looks great and stays protected for the long term.

Selecting the right glass is the first step. Almost any glass will do the main job—protecting the art from being touched or affected by dust. But rather than buying window glass from the hardware store, consider glass made specifically for framing. It’s perfectly clear and is free of distortions. Depending on what kind you buy, framing glass can also prevent fading caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays and can limit glare and reflections that make it harder to view the art. Anti-reflective (AR) glass has an optical coating that reduces reflectivity. It doesn’t provide extra protection from UV rays, however. Conservation, or museum, glass comes in several varieties, including one that blocks 99% of UV rays but does not decrease reflection, and another that blocks 99% of UV rays and also dramatically cuts reflectivity. Regardless of what glass you select, it’s wise to hang the artwork out of direct sunlight and bright reflections.

The mat board you choose is equally important. The wrong sort of mat, which could contain lignin if it’s made from wood pulp, can discolor the artwork dramatically over time. The best mat board is labeled archival and acid free; I used RagMat, which is made from 100% cotton. Also, the color of the best mats is produced with light-fast, non-acidic pigments rather than conventional dyes, which are more prone to bleed and fade. You’ll want two sheets of mat board, one to mount the artwork on, and another to frame it with. Behind the artwork you’ll need a backer board to keep the art package rigid and to press the mat against the glass. Foam core is a good choice; it’s stiff, yet soft enough to conform to minor inconsistencies in the mat and artwork. Here again you want to avoid material with any lignin or acid content. I used 3⁄16-in. foam core labeled archival and made of 100% cotton.

Once you’ve secured the backer board in the frame with brads or points, you’ll add the last layer of the sandwich, which is the dust cover. It gets stretched over the back of the frame to seal the whole package from dust and bugs. Kraft paper is often used for this, but my framer recommends acid-free frame backing paper, which won’t crack and tear over time the way a kraft-paper dust cover can.
You apply an oversize piece of the backing paper, adhering it to the back of the frame with archival double-sided ATG transfer tape. Then you cut it flush to the outside of the frame with a mat knife.

You can cut the glass, the mat board, and the backer board yourself, but I prefer to have a professional framer cut mine. They do this job all day long and are fast and excellent at it. The total cost for providing and cutting all the materials was $84. With the frame complete, there’s just one last task: deciding where to hang it.

Assemble the art package:

Mat board is the first frame. Cullen chose RagMat, an all-cotton, acid-free mat board, to avoid discoloring the artwork over time.
Onto the glass. Before laying the mat board and artwork into the frame, Cullen cleaned the glass meticulously, since this would be his last opportunity to do so.
Foam core stiffens the package. The foam-core backer, like the glass, should be cut 1⁄8 in. smaller in length and width than the total opening at the back of the frame.
No hammer needed? Cullen uses a brad puller to clinch the package into the frame. A small hammer will do the job, but the brad puller works like a charm and is a bargain at about $15.

Add a dust cover and hang it up:

Sealing the package. A paper cover glued to the back of the frame keeps dust and bugs from penetrating the art package. Archival double-stick tape holds the dust cover in place.
Hanging hardware. Cullen installs D-rings about one-third of the way down the frame. Vinyl-coated copper wire is strong, simple to twist, and easy on the hands. At the bottom corners of the frame he applies felt bumpers, which keep the frame from marking the wall.

 

Michael Cullen builds frames and furniture in Petaluma, Calif.

Special thanks to Mary Fassbinder for sharing her framing expertise.

More on FineWoodworking.com:

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater dandegennaro September 18th

    Thanks Michael. It has taken me a few years to teach myself a mostly foolproof method for mounting and framing. There are many steps to a good result, most of which I've screwed up more than a few times, so the road to flawless results is a bit steep. I also mat and frame for friends and family. Once they see the results of my work, they are inspired to have me do the same for their photographs. I've even learned how to route frame stock, another humbling experience. Save your old fence boards!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Matchfit dado stop by Microjig

Tablesaw jig makes accurate dadoes with minimal setup

Featured Projects & Plans

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Small Projects

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial