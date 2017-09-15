 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Shop Talk Live

STL 146: Drying lumber and squashing squeeze-out

Plus, the guys talk about drawer reveals, finishing cutting boards, all time favorite techniques and their newest smooth moves

Sep 15, 2017

This episode of Shop Talk Live is sponsored by The Taunton Store.

01:00 – Question 1: 

I have a garage shop that frequently has the door open. My lumber yard is only a few miles away and stores there lumber in warehouses with large open garage doors. In my situation I doubt there’s much difference between the climate at my lumber yard and at my shop.

Should I still allow my lumber to acclimate? Also, when acclimating lumber should I rough cut my project pieces and sticker the parts, or allow the whole board to acclimate first?

-Cameron

08:56 – Question 2:

I am planning to make a traditional wooden cabinet with flush-mount drawers.  I would like an even reveal on the sides, top and bottom of the drawer fronts but I’m not sure how to create the reveal on the bottom.

Is the bottom reveal created by simply chamfering the bottom of the drawer front?

-Kenn

13:00 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week:

28:50 – Question 3:

I’m making several end grain cutting boards from cherry, birch and other hardwoods for gifts. Generally, mineral oil is recommended for sealing, but it darkens the wood a lot. I have tried a wash coat of shellac which seemed to help a little. Do you have any recommendations on how to keep the surface lighter in color?

-Marsh

33:35 – Question 4:

I just started making boxes and am having problems with squeeze-out inside the mitered corners. I know that miters aren’t a very strong joint, so I try and make sure to use enough glue. Most of the boxes I make require sawing the lid off, and when I accidentally use too much glue, the squeeze out inside is dry. Most of the time I wind up ruining the pre-finished areas in my attempts to clean it up.

-Douglas

40:30 – Smooth Moves

  • Mike – Loosing track of his reference surfaces then moving a stop-block before he should have
  • Matt – Using bad hide glue
  • Tom – Turning the drill press on with the chuck key still attached

 

Tom McKenna
Editorial Director		 Mike Pekovich
Creative Director		 Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. whisper41 September 17th

    Woodworking Plans And Videos From Professional Carpenter-Ted Mcgrath

    https://woodworkingfromprocarpenter.blogspot.com.tr/

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Shop Talk Live

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

Tool Rant: Is that really a clamp?

"In the past year, I have become increasingly frustrated using the clamps that I have in my school. They are mostly F clamps made by a well known manufacturer that we have used hard for 15 years. But now I find tightening and loosening them to be a chore."

Featured Projects & Plans

Designer’s Notebook: Better Built-ins

A room full of built-ins doesn’t have to be symmetrical and standardized. The space can have plenty of shapes, tones, and textures to please the eye and attract the touch.…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial