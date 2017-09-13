First Look: ISOtunes Pro noise-reducing ear buds

Hearing protection is an often overlooked aspect of shop safety. ISOtunes has made it a lot easier to keep your ears safe in the shop with its ISOtunes Pro noise-reducing ear buds. As with any safety equipment, if you want people to use it constantly, it has to be easy to use. I’ve been using the ISOtunes Pro for a few months now and they have become an important part of my shop time.

Anytime I am using loud machines I turn on the ISOtunes, connect to my phone via Bluetooth, and hit play on a podcast, audiobook or record. Most of the time I keep the ear buds in my ears and the music running even after I’m done using machines. They are comfortable enough that I can wear them for a few hours at a stretch without being bothered and the 27 db of attenuation is plenty to keep my ears safe—but not so much that I feel disconnected from the machines because I can’t hear them.

As a former recording engineer, I wouldn’t say the ISOtunes fit with my audiophile tendencies, but I have found that this keeps me from cranking up the tunes too much, which, in turn, helps keep me focused on the work at hand.

Hearing protection is important, and the reality is that you need to use something in the shop to protect your ears. The more convenient and comfortable you make it, the better. The ISOtunes Pro certainly fits the bill for me.

More on FineWoodworking.com:

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.