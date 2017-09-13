 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

First Look: ISOtunes Pro noise-reducing ear buds

OSHA-approved hearing protection that lets you keep your focus on your work

By Ben Strano Sep 13, 2017

Hearing protection is an often overlooked aspect of shop safety. ISOtunes has made it a lot easier to keep your ears safe in the shop with its ISOtunes Pro noise-reducing ear buds. As with any safety equipment, if you want people to use it constantly, it has to be easy to use. I’ve been using the ISOtunes Pro for a few months now and they have become an important part of my shop time.

Anytime I am using loud machines I turn on the ISOtunes, connect to my phone via Bluetooth, and hit play on a podcast, audiobook or record. Most of the time I keep the ear buds in my ears and the music running even after I’m done using machines. They are comfortable enough that I can wear them for a few hours at a stretch without being bothered and the 27 db of attenuation is plenty to keep my ears safe—but not so much that I feel disconnected from the machines because I can’t hear them.

As a former recording engineer, I wouldn’t say the ISOtunes fit with my audiophile tendencies, but I have found that this keeps me from cranking up the tunes too much, which, in turn, helps keep me focused on the work at hand.

Hearing protection is important, and the reality is that you need to use something in the shop to protect your ears. The more convenient and comfortable you make it, the better. The ISOtunes Pro certainly fits the bill for me.

More on FineWoodworking.com:

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. travisophila September 14th

    I recently bought a set of the ISOtunes buds and never run any loud tools in my shop without them. The buds protect my ears from noise. As well, as Ben mentioned in his review you don't have to crank the volume to hear a podcast over the noise of the machine. In my opinion, any safety device that protects me and at the same time is pleasant to wear is a good purchase.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Peen your tenons for easier assembly and a locked joint

Compressing tenons with a hammer and vise makes assembly easier and prevents the mortise from scraping off all the glue during assembly, which can starve the joint. I learned this…

Featured Projects & Plans

A Fresh Take on the Trestle Table

A live edge and nontraditional joinery revamp a traditional form

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Safety

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial