 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Shop Talk Live

STL 145: Shooting boards and Chair Making

In this stripped down episode, Mike and Ben discuss chair making, shooting boards,  chisel bevels,wide boards, and all time favorite tools and techniques... for this week

Sep 01, 2017

This episode of Shop Talk Live is sponsored by Audible.

Head over to Audible.com/ShopTalkLive to get a free audio book.

04:50 – Question 1: 

I have a 400/1000 grit combination diamond stone, a high quality honing guide, and a leather strop. People always talk about removing the burr on the back of the blade after sharpening. I try to do that, but it seems to just bend back around and doesn’t come off. I end up with a tiny sliver of iron on the end of my blade which is not straight and that I can bend with my finger. Why is this happening, what am I doing wrong?

-Theo

11:00 – Question 2:

Is there a maximum board width you are comfortable gluing up for a table top? I’ve heard that wider boards that are ripped down somewhat are more stable in the long run. I’m using some hickory for my top, and the boards will be around 10″ wide following stock prep. I’d prefer not to rip them down.

-Eric

16:45 – All Time Favorite Tool of All Time… for this week:

Mike – Clamping cauls

Mike Pekovich: Arts and Crafts on Display
Ian Kirby: Gluing Up
Michael Fortune: How to Tame Tricky Glue-Ups

Ben – Lie Nielsen – Boggs curved spokeshave

37:50 – Question 3:

I recently made my first shooting board and modeled it after Mike’s shooting board with the sliding speed square for miters. My fence is dead square, checked with multiple hardware store squares but my cuts have yet to yield a square result. The consistent result is a cut that is high on the fence side of the board. After squaring and re-squaring many times I am at a loss. What am I doing wrong?

-Wes

Mike Pekovich: 6 Essential Bench Jigs
Video: Mike Pekovich’s Go-To Work Holding Jigs

46:20 – Ben’s Audible recomendation:

Why We Make Things and Why It Matters: The Education of a Craftsman
By Peter Korn
Narrated by: Trabber Burns

Head over to Audible.com/ShopTalkLive to get a free audio book.

52:10 – Question 4:

A few months ago, I made a small side table out of cherry for my wife.  The table came out great but I’ve noticed in the past weeks that the glue line has turned into an obnoxious orange color.  The table has sat in indirect sunlight since finished.  The dowels have a “starburst” effect of glue around them and the glue line between the boards in the panel are now clearly visible.  I was wondering if you’d ever experienced this.  I had thought I’d sanded enough to remove any residual glue but perhaps not.  Now that the project has been finished with Arm-R-Seal, would it work to sand off the finish to remove the glue marks and then re-finish it?  In the end, I’d like to make this project look great again.  Any thoughts would be most helpful.  Thanks for your time.

– Daniel

56:00 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week

Ben – Using a finder of a glove to seal your squeeze bottle of finish

Mike – Breaking up a complicated glue up into multiple parts

1:02:30 – Question 5:

When sharpening chisels, do you put a micro bevel on them or just a standard 25 degree?

-Richard

 

Ben Strano
Web Producer

Mike Pekovich
Creative Director

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-6544807 September 2nd

    Re: Daniel's question, I used to clean up with the red shop towels that auto mechanics use (they sell these at Lowes). I noticed that the lint they leave behind sticks around even after I thought I had gotten rid of it. The red color of these little lint bits leaches pretty easily into surrounding material.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Shop Talk Live

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

Ep 7: Routing the Channels

Armed with the perfect templates, Kevin starts routing the inlay channels on the complex headboard inlay

Featured Projects & Plans

Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table

Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial