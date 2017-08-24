Ep 10: Inlaid Spades

Ep 9: Completing the Stringing Kevin completes the stringing by adding the vertical stems and the 1/4-in horizontal base

Ep 8: Curved Inlay In this episode, Kevin inlays the curved banding and finishes off the straight sections of the main panel

Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates In this episode, Kevin gets started on the inlay by making banding out of maple, and most importantly, creating the templates that will be used throughout the inlay process