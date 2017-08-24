Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 10: Inlaid Spades
In this episode, Kevin starts the process of the spade and heart inlay by creating a veneer "sandwich", cutting out the spade inserts, and finally creating the pocket to recieve the inserts.
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed
June 29, 2017
-
Ep 2: Shaping the bed posts
June 29, 2017
-
Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails
July 6, 2017
-
Ep 4: Pierced Cutouts and Carved Relief
July 13, 2017
-
Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails
July 20, 2017
-
Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates
July 27, 2017
-
Ep 7: Routing the Channels
August 3, 2017
-
Ep 8: Curved Inlay
August 10, 2017
-
Ep 9: Completing the Stringing
August 16, 2017
-
Ep 10: Inlaid Spades
August 24, 2017
Nice to see a project come together with a professional woodworker. I'd like to do a week apprenticeship with you.