Shop Talk Live

STL 144: MDF Benches and missing handplanes

Plus, Ben, Matt, and Anissa discuss their favorite furniture makers, rules for the shop, All Time Favorite Tools and FWW Articles

Aug 18, 2017

00:30 – Question 1:

Given that you have full-time jobs at the magazine, and you no doubt have family/life stuff to deal with as well, do you have any routines or rules that you live by with the aim of preventing mistakes when you get shop-time?

-Graham

10:46 – Question 2:

I’m new to woodworking, and I love shaker furniture, but am starving for more influence. I know I can just look at furniture, but I feel I’d get more from a body of work by folks that really know their stuff.

What are three makers that influence you?

-Devin

Anissa:

Matt:

Ben:

30:54 – All Time Favorite Article of All Time

43:30 – Question 3:

How would gluing up 4 –  3/4″ sheets of MDF work as a bench top. I’m trying to get a bench built quickly for now so I can continue working on till I have a larger shop to build a nicer bench.

-Tyler

Articles mentioned:

50:25 – All Time Favorite Tool of All Time:

57:50 – Question 4:

I want to treat myself to one of them fancy hand planes to see what all the fuss is about. I currently have a vintage, blockplane, #3, and #5. Plus, a compass plane, rebate plane and a spokeshave waiting to be fixed up.

What would the most sensible addition to the above planes be? Seeing as this new one will be much more expensive than the others I want to make sure it is the one that sees the most use in the shop?

-Theo

Ben Strano
Web Producer

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Anissa Kapsales
Associate Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

