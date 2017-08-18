STL 144: MDF Benches and missing handplanes
Plus, Ben, Matt, and Anissa discuss their favorite furniture makers, rules for the shop, All Time Favorite Tools and FWW Articles
00:30 – Question 1:
Given that you have full-time jobs at the magazine, and you no doubt have family/life stuff to deal with as well, do you have any routines or rules that you live by with the aim of preventing mistakes when you get shop-time?
-Graham
10:46 – Question 2:
I’m new to woodworking, and I love shaker furniture, but am starving for more influence. I know I can just look at furniture, but I feel I’d get more from a body of work by folks that really know their stuff.
What are three makers that influence you?
-Devin
Anissa:
- Walker Weed – Google Images Search
- Wharton Esherick – The Wharton Esherick Museum
- Peder Moos – Auction site and a site with a HORRIBLE picture of the outdoor bed
Matt:
- Garrett Hack
- Frank Loyd Wright
- Judson Beaumont
Ben:
30:54 – All Time Favorite Article of All Time
- Ben – Garrett Hack’s Build a Small Tool Cabinet video workshop
- Anissa – Anything by Jon Arno
- Matt – Jason Roberts – Designing with Grain
43:30 – Question 3:
How would gluing up 4 – 3/4″ sheets of MDF work as a bench top. I’m trying to get a bench built quickly for now so I can continue working on till I have a larger shop to build a nicer bench.
-Tyler
Articles mentioned:
- Josh Finn – Forget What You Know About Workbenches
- Michael Fortune – How to Toughen Wood with Epoxy
- Bob Van Dyke – Build Your First Workbench
- Cecil Braeden – Rock-Solid Plywood Bench
50:25 – All Time Favorite Tool of All Time:
57:50 – Question 4:
I want to treat myself to one of them fancy hand planes to see what all the fuss is about. I currently have a vintage, blockplane, #3, and #5. Plus, a compass plane, rebate plane and a spokeshave waiting to be fixed up.
What would the most sensible addition to the above planes be? Seeing as this new one will be much more expensive than the others I want to make sure it is the one that sees the most use in the shop?
-Theo
Ben Strano
Matt Kenney
Anissa Kapsales
