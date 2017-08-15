Feeler gauges deliver accurate grooves for banding

I like to use bandings in my work, but they seldom come in the same width as a router bit. That means I have to cut the grooves in multiple passes. It’s hard to make precise adjustments to my router’s edge guide, so I came up with this simple fence. Rare-earth magnets are set just below the surface, which lets me attach standard 12-in.-long feeler gauges. The feeler gauges come in 0.001-in. increments up to 0.040 in. and larger, and they are available at most auto parts stores or online at MSCdirect.com. To make a perfect-fitting groove, I start with a bit that is a little smaller than the banding and make a pass. Then I measure the groove and the banding, pick the feeler gauge that represents the difference, and add it to the edge guide for the second pass.

—Wade Curran, Longmont, Colo.

Drawings: Dan Thornton

Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

