Ep 8: Curved Inlay

In this episode, Kevin inlays the curved banding and finishes off the straight sections of the main panel

By Kevin Rodel Aug 10, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed

    June 29, 2017

    Designed after a four-post bed by Gustav Stickley, this queen-size version features a Glasgow-style inlay and can be adapted to suit any mattress height. The construction is mortise-and-tenon, the posts…

  • Ep 2: Shaping the bed posts

    June 29, 2017

    After cutting the mortises on a hollow-chisel mortiser, Kevin shapes the posts of this bed using a bandsaw, sander, and block plane

  • Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails

    July 6, 2017

    In this episode, Kevin makes the template he’ll use to curve the top rails, cuts mortises in the rails, puts tenons on the end, and finally adds the curves using the bandsaw and router

  • Ep 4: Pierced Cutouts and Carved Relief

    July 13, 2017

    Kevin uses a jigsaw, router and templates to make the cutout and relieved areas of the headboard. Then he adds a beautiful carved texture to the relieved area using a gouge.

  • Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails

    July 20, 2017

    In this episode, Kevin adds the tenons to the bed panels and side rails using the tablesaw and bandsaw

  • Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates

    July 27, 2017

    In this episode, Kevin gets started on the inlay by making banding out of maple, and most importantly, creating the templates that will be used throughout the inlay process

  • Ep 7: Routing the Channels

    August 3, 2017

    Armed with the perfect templates, Kevin starts routing the inlay channels on the complex headboard inlay

  • Ep 8: Curved Inlay

    August 10, 2017

About This Video Workshop

Due to their size, beds can seem like an intimidating project for many woodworkers. Add to that the joinery required in Arts and Crafts pieces, and they can be downright daunting. Thankfully, Kevin Rodel is a master of Arts and Crafts furniture and has made many beds. With his techniques and know-how, Kevin has broken the process down to small steps, that with enough time and care, anyone can follow. In this video workshop, you’ll… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. User avater sawdustandwoodchips August 10th

    kevin where in the series do you cover the curve laminate pieces?
    thanks
    michael

