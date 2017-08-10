Ep 8: Curved Inlay

Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates In this episode, Kevin gets started on the inlay by making banding out of maple, and most importantly, creating the templates that will be used throughout the inlay process

