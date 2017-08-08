Matchfit dado stop by Microjig

THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE of cutting dadoes and half-lap joinery with the tablesaw is dialing in the width of the cut. What makes it tough is that you need to account for the width of the blade, and that usually takes a little trial-and-error to get right. The Matchfit dado stop from Microjig claims to simplify the process, so I gave it a try.

The jig clamps to the rip fence and has three stops. The first is set to the right side of the blade, the second is set to the left side, and the third is set using the workpiece itself to determine the dado’s width. After a quick scan of the directions, I set up for a dado cut in less than 5 minutes. The fit turned out to be slightly loose, so I tried it again with a little more care. The result the second time was about as perfect as I could hope for: a nice, tight fit that needed just a little persuasion to fully seat.

Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

No-hassle setup. After setting the back and middle stops to account for the blade’s thickness, the front stop is set directly from the workpiece’s thickness, using the back stop as a reference. Define the width. Use the middle stop to make the first cut, then the front stop to make the second one. Nibble out the waste in between.

