 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

Matchfit dado stop by Microjig

Tablesaw jig makes accurate dadoes with minimal setup

By Michael Pekovich Aug 08, 2017
Article Image

THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE of cutting dadoes and half-lap joinery with the tablesaw is dialing in the width of the cut. What makes it tough is that you need to account for the width of the blade, and that usually takes a little trial-and-error to get right. The Matchfit dado stop from Microjig claims to simplify the process, so I gave it a try.

The jig clamps to the rip fence and has three stops. The first is set to the right side of the blade, the second is set to the left side, and the third is set using the workpiece itself to determine the dado’s width. After a quick scan of the directions, I set up for a dado cut in less than 5 minutes. The fit turned out to be slightly loose, so I tried it again with a little more care. The result the second time was about as perfect as I could hope for: a nice, tight fit that needed just a little persuasion to fully seat.

Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

No-hassle setup. After setting the back and middle stops to account for the blade’s thickness, the front stop is set directly from the workpiece’s thickness, using the back stop as a reference.

Define the width. Use the middle stop to make the first cut, then the front stop to make the second one. Nibble out the waste in between.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Peen your tenons for easier assembly and a locked joint

Compressing tenons with a hammer and vise makes assembly easier and prevents the mortise from scraping off all the glue during assembly, which can starve the joint. I learned this…

Featured Projects & Plans

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Accessories

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial