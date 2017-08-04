STL 143: Oilstones vs. Waterstones
Plus, the guys talk about dovetail spacing, hollow-chisel mortiser techniques, bucket-list furniture, smooth moves, and introduce a new segment taking a deep dive into surface prep
02:06 – A look at issue #263
10:00 – Question 1:
I’ve recently been learning to cut dovetail joints by hand. So far, I’ve been sticking to textbook-type joints: evenly spaced, and where the pins and tails are of similar sizes. I’ve noticed that more advanced woodworkers often design their joints with very thin pins. Doesn’t this compromise the strength of the joint?
-Randy
15:13 – Question 2:
I am looking to build a modern bench seat for my entryway, but struggling to find a design I like. Michael Cullen’s coffee table in FWW #260 caught my eye, and I wondered if this design could be used as a seat, but I am concerned about potential sagging. I could thicken the top and stretcher for additional strength, but I worry that it will end up looking ‘chunky’. How can I prevent sagging while still maintaining a refined look?
-Matt
Articles mentioned:
- Michael Cullen – Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table issue #260
- Daniel Chaffin – A Bench That Fits Every Room issue #207
18:50 – Deep dive: surface prep
Articles mentioned:
- Michael Cullen – Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes issue #250
- Michael Cullen – Make Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes video workshop
36:50 – Question 3:
I am very new woodworking. I know most of you use water stones but I was wondering what your opinions are on oils stones. Could you talk about why you use water stones as opposed to oil stones?
-Levi
44:48 – Question 4:
I recently got a benchtop hollow chisel mortiser. I’ve noticed that after cutting the through mortise that the auger bit causes a slight rounding of the nice clean edge of the mortise.
From your experience is that going to be an unsightly issue when it comes to the final assembly or am I just being too finicky?
48:25 – Smooth Moves:
55:28 – Question 5:
If you had one last piece of furniture to make, what would it be and why?
-Tim
Tom McKenna
Michael Pekovich
Matt Kenney
