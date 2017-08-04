 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
STL 143: Oilstones vs. Waterstones

Plus, the guys talk about dovetail spacing, hollow-chisel mortiser techniques, bucket-list furniture, smooth moves, and introduce a new segment taking a deep dive into surface prep

Aug 04, 2017

02:06 – A look at issue #263

10:00 – Question 1:

I’ve recently been learning to cut dovetail joints by hand. So far, I’ve been sticking to textbook-type joints: evenly spaced, and where the pins and tails are of similar sizes. I’ve noticed that more advanced woodworkers often design their joints with very thin pins. Doesn’t this compromise the strength of the joint?

-Randy

15:13 – Question 2:

I am looking to build a modern bench seat for my entryway, but struggling to find a design I like. Michael Cullen’s coffee table in FWW #260 caught my eye, and I wondered if this design could be used as a seat, but I am concerned about potential sagging. I could thicken the top and stretcher for additional strength, but I worry that it will end up looking ‘chunky’.  How can I prevent sagging while still maintaining a refined look?

-Matt

Articles mentioned:

 

18:50 – Deep dive: surface prep

Articles mentioned:

36:50 – Question 3:

I am very new woodworking. I know most of you use water stones but I was wondering what your opinions are on oils stones. Could you talk about why you use water stones as opposed to oil stones?

-Levi

44:48 – Question 4:

I recently got a benchtop hollow chisel mortiser. I’ve noticed that after cutting the through mortise that the auger bit causes a slight rounding of the nice clean edge of the mortise.

From your experience is that going to be an unsightly issue when it comes to the final assembly or am I just being too finicky?

48:25 – Smooth Moves:

55:28 – Question 5:

If you had one last piece of furniture to make, what would it be and why?

-Tim

mp150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc.

