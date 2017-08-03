Ep 7: Routing the Channels
Armed with the perfect templates, Kevin starts routing the inlay channels on the complex headboard inlay
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed
June 29, 2017
-
Ep 2: Shaping the bed posts
June 29, 2017
-
Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails
July 6, 2017
-
Ep 4: Pierced Cutouts and Carved Relief
July 13, 2017
-
Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails
July 20, 2017
-
Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates
July 27, 2017
-
Ep 7: Routing the Channels
August 3, 2017
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in