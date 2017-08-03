Ep 7: Routing the Channels

Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates In this episode, Kevin gets started on the inlay by making banding out of maple, and most importantly, creating the templates that will be used throughout the inlay process

Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails In this episode, Kevin adds the tenons to the bed panels and side rails using the tablesaw and bandsaw

Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails In this episode, Kevin makes the template he’ll use to curve the top rails, cuts mortises in the rails, puts tenons on the end, and finally adds the curves using the bandsaw and router