How to Wrap a Handle with Cord

Video by Jeff Roos, Produced by Ben Strano

Mike uses this cord wrapping technique frequently in his work. Not only does it add a different look, but it adds a nice tactile touch.

Step 1:

Prefinish the rail before adding the cord.

Step 2:

Start by making a few wraps over the end of the cord to secure it in place. Make sure the end is on the inside face of the rail, and trim it after four or five wraps.

Step 3:

As you near the opposite end, insert a loop of wire under the cord for the last few wraps.

Step 4:

Trim the end of the cord, leaving an extra 2 in., and feed it through the wire loop. Use a pair of pliers to pull the loop under the wraps to secure the cord. Trim off the end between the wraps with a sharp knife.