FW360: Tremont Nail Factory – Mansfield, Mass.

In our experience 360° videos are best viewed using Firefox as a browser, or on a mobile device in the YouTube app here.

Originally located in Wareham, Mass., Tremont Nail Company has been making cut nails since 1819. Today, Tremont is a part of Acorn Manufacturing and is located in Mansfield, Mass., a mere 35 miles from Wareham, but little else has changed. The company has the same skilled craftsmen, the same machines, and the same goal—to create a product that will last for generations.

The first time I walked into the Tremont Nail factory, my mind couldn’t wrap itself around the strange dichotomy I witnessed. The building and amenities were modern, but the machines and techniques used were of another century. Many woodworkers know that little, if anything, has been done to improve upon the cut nail. In fact, in many applications such as furniture making, the cut nails of old work better than any modern equivalent. It only makes sense that the machines used over a hundred years ago would be the best way of producing a product that hasn’t changed since its heyday.

A few weeks later, I drove back up to Mansfield with a newly acquired 360° camera to try and give you, our readers and viewers, a chance of witnessing what I witnessed that day. Granted, this new technology has its weaknesses, and not everyone will be able to view the video properly, but those who do will experience something pretty cool.