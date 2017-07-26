 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

FW360: Tremont Nail Factory – Mansfield, Mass.

Take a look around (literally) the last factory producing cut nails in the United States.

By Ben Strano #263-Sep/Oct 2017 Issue

In our experience 360° videos are best viewed using Firefox as a browser, or on a mobile device in the YouTube app here.

Originally located in Wareham, Mass., Tremont Nail Company has been making cut nails since 1819. Today, Tremont is a part of Acorn Manufacturing and is located in Mansfield, Mass., a mere 35 miles from Wareham, but little else has changed. The company has the same skilled craftsmen, the same machines, and the same goal—to create a product that will last for generations.

The first time I walked into the Tremont Nail factory, my mind couldn’t wrap itself around the strange dichotomy I witnessed. The building and amenities were modern, but the machines and techniques used were of another century. Many woodworkers know that little, if anything, has been done to improve upon the cut nail. In fact, in many applications such as furniture making, the cut nails of old work better than any modern equivalent. It only makes sense that the machines used over a hundred years ago would be the best way of producing a product that hasn’t changed since its heyday.

A few weeks later, I drove back up to Mansfield with a newly acquired 360° camera to try and give you, our readers and viewers, a chance of witnessing what I witnessed that day. Granted, this new technology has its weaknesses, and not everyone will be able to view the video properly, but those who do will experience something pretty cool.

 

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

New and Improved Magazine Index

Looking for a particular article? Or are you looking for all the articles we’ve done on a particular topic? You’ve been asking and we listened.

Featured Projects & Plans

Mid-Century Credenza

Thoughtful details and modern joinery merge in this sleek design

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Lumber/Materials

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial