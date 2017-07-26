Floating-Top Table

This table could easily serve as a sewing table, a side table, a small writing desk, or even a TV tray. It’s a fast and straightforward project with some interesting joinery. Bridle joints attach the legs to the front rails, with drawbore pins holding everything together. Arched side rails and a floating tabletop add lift to the design. The bevel-edged top is made in two pieces and joined to the supports with a dovetailed cleat.
The magazine says to get expanded plans, go to this site. But all I am getting is a pdf of the magazine article. Are there larger printed plans for this project that can be purchased? If not, say so. This is the 3rd time I have tried to access plans (finewoodworking.com/planstore) and yet I do not get results. I also have not gotten any response from magazine staff.
Alton Jelks
