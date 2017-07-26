Cut nails, a family business

Originally located in Wareham, Massachusetts, Tremont Nail Company has been making cut nails since 1819. Gary Franklin’s great-great-grandfather started working at Tremont as a nailer in the 1850’s, and since then five generations of Franklins have worked as nailers at Tremont. It’s all part of a heritage that Tremont is very proud of.

Today, Tremont is now a part of Acorn manufacturing, and located in Mansfield, Massachusetts a mere 35 miles away from Wareham, but little else has changed. The same skilled craftsmen, the same machines, and the same goal, to create a product that will last for generations.