Cut nails, a family business

Gary Franklin is a fifth-generation nailer at the Tremont nail factory in Mansfield, Mass. His great-great-grandfather started working there shortly before the Civil War, and he carries on the tradition to this day.

By Ben Strano #263-Sep/Oct 2017 Issue

Originally located in Wareham, Massachusetts, Tremont Nail Company has been making cut nails since 1819. Gary Franklin’s great-great-grandfather started working at Tremont as a nailer in the 1850’s, and since then five generations of Franklins have worked as nailers at Tremont. It’s all part of a heritage that Tremont is very proud of.

Today, Tremont is now a part of Acorn manufacturing, and located in Mansfield, Massachusetts a mere 35 miles away from Wareham, but little else has changed. The same skilled craftsmen, the same machines, and the same goal, to create a product that will last for generations.

