Start with a greenwood log, split it, and do some preliminary layout. Then begin the process of carving a bowl that will be as rewarding in the attempt as it is after completion. You’ll need some basic layout tools, an adze, an ax, a spokeshave, and some gouges. Then follow along as David Fisher shows you the fun.