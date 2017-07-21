 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
STL 142: Live from AWFS with John Ratzenberger and Rollie Johnson

The guys are in Vegas and get to chat with skills advocate John Ratzenberger. Rollie Johnson joins and helps answer questions about secondary woods, having logs milled, and grinding on the cheap.

Jul 21, 2017
Web Producer’s note: After much effort in a hotel room, my computer is not cooperating with the video export of yesterday’s podcast. I’ll be back home tomorrow and will give it another go. -Ben

This episode of Shop Talk Live has been sponsored by Supermax Tools and Audible.

Head over to Audible.com/ShopTalkLive to get a free audio book.

00:00 – Special guest John Ratzenberger

 

00:00 – Question 1:

On the last episode Matt Kenny described Poplar as horrific, dreadful, an abomination, et cetera.  Please expound on this and analyze the alternatives.  I happen to have just used Poplar for my first set of drawer sides and am curious about the pros and cons of each species.

-Andrew

00:00 – Question 2:

I am having some cherry, walnut and maple logs cut into boards. The longs are 18 to 20  inches wide and 9 ft long. I was going to have the cherry rifted sawn to 4/4, the walnut flat sawn and cut to 8/4, and the Maple flat sawn and cut to 8/4.

Should I have this lumber cut differently.  Maybe live edge on the walnut?  Different Thickness?

I don’t Have specific projects set up for this lumber except for maybe a sculpted chair with the walnut.

 -Nick

00:00 – Ben’s Audible recomendation:

One Man’s One Man’s Wilderness: An Alaskan Odyssey
Written by: Sam Keith , Richard Proenneke
Narrated by: Norman Dietz

Head over to Audible.com/ShopTalkLive to get a free audio book.

00:00 – All Time Favorite Tool of All Time with Rollie Johnson:

Rollie –
Matt –
Tom –
Ben –

 

00:00 – Question 3:

I’m new to woodworking and have very limited space, and tools.  I know I will need to get sharp.  Before I go out and buy a sharpening set-up I wanted to get some feedback.  I don’t have any sort of grinding set-up or a way to hollow grind.  With that in mind, do you think I should use funds to buy an ideal sharpening stone set-up, or get a grinder and some less quality stones?

-Roy

Tom McKenna
Editorial Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Ben Strano
Web Producer

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

