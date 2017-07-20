Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails
In this episode, Kevin adds the tenons to the bed panels and side rails using the tablesaw and bandsaw
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed
June 29, 2017
-
Ep 2: Shaping the bed posts
June 29, 2017
-
Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails
July 6, 2017
-
Ep 4: Pierced Cutouts and Carved Relief
July 13, 2017
-
Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails
July 20, 2017
Another great video. Kevin always delivers interesting and informative videos on his projects.
Was wondering though why not use bed rail hooks instead of the work of cutting tenons and cutting an inserting bed rail bolts and nuts? Is it a no-no for arts and craft furniture?