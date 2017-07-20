 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails

In this episode, Kevin adds the tenons to the bed panels and side rails using the tablesaw and bandsaw

By Kevin Rodel Jul 20, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed

    June 29, 2017

    Designed after a four-post bed by Gustav Stickley, this queen-size version features a Glasgow-style inlay and can be adapted to suit any mattress height. The construction is mortise-and-tenon, the posts…

  • Ep 2: Shaping the bed posts

    June 29, 2017

    After cutting the mortises on a hollow-chisel mortiser, Kevin shapes the posts of this bed using a bandsaw, sander, and block plane

  • Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails

    July 6, 2017

    In this episode, Kevin makes the template he’ll use to curve the top rails, cuts mortises in the rails, puts tenons on the end, and finally adds the curves using the bandsaw and router

  • Ep 4: Pierced Cutouts and Carved Relief

    July 13, 2017

    Kevin uses a jigsaw, router and templates to make the cutout and relieved areas of the headboard. Then he adds a beautiful carved texture to the relieved area using a gouge.

  • Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails

    July 20, 2017

    In this episode, Kevin adds the tenons to the bed panels and side rails using the tablesaw and bandsaw

About This Video Workshop

Due to their size, beds can seem like an intimidating project for many woodworkers. Add to that the joinery required in Arts and Crafts pieces, and they can be downright daunting. Thankfully, Kevin Rodel is a master of Arts and Crafts furniture and has made many beds. With his techniques and know-how, Kevin has broken the process down to small steps, that with enough time and care, anyone can follow. In this video workshop, you’ll… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Canguys July 23rd

    Another great video. Kevin always delivers interesting and informative videos on his projects.
    Was wondering though why not use bed rail hooks instead of the work of cutting tenons and cutting an inserting bed rail bolts and nuts? Is it a no-no for arts and craft furniture?

