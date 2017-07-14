Axes and Adzes for Bowl Carving

Ep 4: Pierced Cutouts and Carved Relief Kevin uses a jigsaw, router and templates to make the cutout and relieved areas of the headboard. Then he adds a beautiful carved texture to the relieved area using a gouge.

A shooting board for case miters Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

Shopmade Cutting Gauge Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines