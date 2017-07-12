 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Blog

Southeast Urban Wood Exchange: Initiative for Wood Utilization

Free online directory to create local urban wood networks

Jul 12, 2017
Article Image

Communities spanning the United States remove trees every day, and instead of these trees being used efficiently for lumber, firewood, or mulch, the majority of them are chipped or added to local landfills. The Southeast Urban Wood Exchange is working to minimize the waste stream caused by these daily tree removal norms.

The Exchange hopes to create local urban wood utilization networks, as it urges all wood movement businesses in the U.S. Forest Service’s Region 8 to list their products and services for free at UrbanWoodExchange.org.

Users of the website can search the database to find urban wood providers in their state.  The Exchange serves these 13 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Service listings include Lumber Sellers, Sawyers, Kiln Operators, and Arborists, while product listings include Milled Lumber, Firewood/Chips, and Cut Logs.

“Our goal is to encourage utilization of urban wood on the local level including producing sustainable lumber for use in municipal projects and by professional and hobbyist woodworkers,” said Nancy Stairs, Urban Forestry Program Coordinator of the North Carolina Forest Service (NCFS). “By treating removed urban trees as a resource the costs associated with the removal and disposal of trees are reduced and the amount of urban wood in the waste stream is minimized.”

To register your urban wood products and services or to learn more, go to UrbanWoodExchange.org.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Quick-change router collet (aka Quick Change Chuck)

It doesn’t take much muscle to use this router collet

Featured Projects & Plans

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial