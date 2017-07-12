All Time Favorite Tool Storage of All Time
A compilation of some of our favorite tool chests, cabinets, and boxes throughout the years
Tool chests and toolboxes hold a special place in the hearts of many woodworkers. They not only keep your tools organized, they also keep them safe from dust and moisture. Every woodworker is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer to storing your tools.
We assembled a collection of ten of our favorites that have been featured in the magazine. Maybe one suits your needs perfectly, or maybe your tool storage will be your favorite of all.
Click below to see the slideshow.
Hank Gilpin. “Not Your Father’s Pegboard” Issue #130
Andrew Hunter building a Japanese toolbox. “Hand-Built Home for Hand Tools” Issue #257
Jan Zoltowski. “Quick-to-Make Tool Cabinet” Issue #188
Michael Pekovich building his tool cabinet. “Tool Chest with Drawers” Issue #234
William Robertson. Back cover for Issue #202.
Steve Brown. “North Bennet Street Tool Chest” Issue #216
Yeung Chan. “A Clever Tool Case” Issue #167
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in