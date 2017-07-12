 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Workshop

All Time Favorite Tool Storage of All Time

A compilation of some of our favorite tool chests, cabinets, and boxes throughout the years

Jul 12, 2017
Article Image

Tool chests and toolboxes hold a special place in the hearts of many woodworkers. They not only keep your tools organized, they also keep them safe from dust and moisture. Every woodworker is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer to storing your tools.

We assembled a collection of ten of our favorites that have been featured in the magazine. Maybe one suits your needs perfectly, or maybe your tool storage will be your favorite of all.

Click below to see the slideshow.

Christian Becksvoort. “Tool-Cabinet Design” Issue #153

Hank Gilpin. “Not Your Father’s Pegboard” Issue #130

Chris Gochnour. “Heirloom Tool Chest” Issue #169

Trevor Hadden. “Tool Chest with an Arts and Crafts Legacy” Issue #216

Andrew Hunter building a Japanese toolbox. “Hand-Built Home for Hand Tools” Issue #257

Jan Zoltowski. “Quick-to-Make Tool Cabinet” Issue #188

Michael Pekovich building his tool cabinet. “Tool Chest with Drawers” Issue #234

William Robertson. Back cover for Issue #202.

Steve Brown. “North Bennet Street Tool Chest” Issue #216

Yeung Chan. “A Clever Tool Case” Issue #167

