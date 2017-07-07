 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Shop Talk Live

STL141: Vic Tesolin’s Tool Bomb

Vic Tesolin stops by to talk tools and tool bombs, plus the guys talk about splash-and-go sharpening stones, inexpensive vises, fretsaws, shaping curved legs, tool cabinets, and their all-time favorite woodworking books of all time… for this week.

Jul 07, 2017

00:50 – Question 1:

I want to purchase one more stone for edge maintenance. I have waterstones up to 8,000 grit, but I want a ‘splash and go’ stone for quick edge renewal. My shop time isn’t that consistent/regular and I’d like a stone that’s ready with less foresight on my part.

Shapton glass 10000? Shapton traditional 15000? Leather strop? Something else completely?

-Jon

08:04 – Question 2:

I know you guys love the twin screw vises, but I can’t justify that kind of expense right now. Should I be looking at a standard front vise? A quick release front vise?  What size would you recommend? What about purchasing a pair of tail vise screws and operating them in tandem? Would this present too many racking issues? I’m doing my best to operate on a budget, so please keep that in mind as you answer as well.

-Eric

Steve Latta – Restore a Vintage Vise – Issue #251

Matt Kenney – Lee Valley Large Quick-Release Front Vise

Matt Kenney – Lee Valley Medium Quick-Release Steel Bench Vise

14:00 – All Time Favorite Woodworking Book of All Time… for this week:

Matt – The Book of Shaker Furniture by John Kassay

Mike – The Unknown Crafstman: A Japanese Insight Into Beauty by Soetsu Yanagi

Tom – Dictionary of Woodworking Tools by R.A. Salaman

26:00 – Question 3:

I’ve decided to purchase a nice fret saw for cutting the waste out when cutting dovetails. Given all that you have to say about bandsaw blades, I thought you might have some specific ideas about fret saw blades in terms of TPI and thickness. Teeth per inch vary from 14-30 and the blades get thicker as the TPI goes down? What do you use in your saws?

-Jim

Chris Gochnour – Coping Saws and Fretsaws – Issue #238

30:00 – Introduce Vic Tesolin and Question 4:

For my next project I am going to attempt a cabinet-on-stand.  I would like to make some curved, flared legs like the ones found on the kumiko cabinet by John Reed Fox. Matt described them as “bootcut” when he referenced it as his favorite furniture piece of all time in Ep.112.

How should I smooth out the concave curves on these legs after I’ve cut them to shape with the bandsaw? I have bench and block planes, but do you suggest getting a compass plane, or spoke shave for this job. Any excuse for some new tool purchases will do here.

-Dan

37:50 – Tool Bombs:

Vic – Compass plane

Matt – 12 in. disc sander

Mike – Dull pencils

Tom – Tenoning jig for tablesaw

50:20 – Question 5:

What is the point of doors on tool cabinets? It seems like the cabinets are open all day when the dust is flying, and closed at night when the shop isn’t in use. Is it just a matter of wall space or appearance? Does anyone ever close the doors to their tool cabinets?

-Mike

mp150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

Article Comments

  1. cahudson42 July 7th

    How about a photo of Matt's 'portable' tool cabinet? Or is it already an FWW article?

