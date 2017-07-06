 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails

In this episode, Kevin makes the template he’ll use to curve the top rails, cuts mortises in the rails, puts tenons on the end, and finally adds the curves using the bandsaw and router

By Kevin Rodel Jul 06, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed

    June 29, 2017

    Designed after a four-post bed by Gustav Stickley, this queen-size version features a Glasgow-style inlay and can be adapted to suit any mattress height. The construction is mortise-and-tenon, the posts…

  • Ep 2: Shaping the bed posts

    June 29, 2017

    After cutting the mortises on a hollow-chisel mortiser, Kevin shapes the posts of this bed using a bandsaw, sander, and block plane

  • Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails

    July 6, 2017

    In this episode, Kevin makes the template he'll use to curve the top rails, cuts mortises in the rails, puts tenons on the end, and finally adds the curves using the bandsaw and router

About This Video Workshop

Due to their size, beds can seem like an intimidating project for many woodworkers. Add to that the joinery required in Arts and Crafts pieces, and they can be downright daunting. Thankfully, Kevin Rodel is a master of Arts and Crafts furniture and has made many beds. With his techniques and know-how, Kevin has broken the process down to small steps, that with enough time and care, anyone can follow. In this video workshop, you’ll… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Sharper802 July 8th

    Great job with the continuous filming of the template shaping. Always refreshing to see the entire process and how long it takes.
    Kevin, you need to improve your router dust collection.

