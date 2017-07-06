Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 3: Headboard & Footboard Rails
In this episode, Kevin makes the template he’ll use to curve the top rails, cuts mortises in the rails, puts tenons on the end, and finally adds the curves using the bandsaw and router
Great job with the continuous filming of the template shaping. Always refreshing to see the entire process and how long it takes.
Kevin, you need to improve your router dust collection.