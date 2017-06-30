Ripping narrow molding profiles
Ben Brunick (@chalkstonewoodworking) shows you how he rips narrow molding profiles off a board without any jigs
Ben Brunick is a professional woodworker in Yankton, South Dakota, and keeper of one our favorite Instagram accounts, @chalkstonewoodworking. He specializes in custom furniture, window restoration, and antique billiard restoration.
For Ben, working in a manner that is efficient and safe is the only way to pay the bills. A lot of Ben’s work involves recreating molding profile for millwork made decades ago. Many times, it’s just a small run that’s needed, so he doesn’t want to set up a bunch of jigs to get it done.
- After ripping a board to width, Ben makes sure to leave the fence in place
- Then he adds the profile to both sides of his board on a router table or shaper
- Next he nudges the fence over the width of the profile, plus the width of the blade, and rips the profile off of the other side
- He repeats as necessary
As with anything in woodworking, there are lots of other ways of accomplishing the same outcome. This is a great one to add to your bag of tricks next time you need to quickly make some molding.
Crap joint at 0:57.
Agree with previous comment. Also question FWW to post a video instruction where neither riving knife nor blade guard is used. I'm sure Ben is skilled and knows what he's doing, but FWW has viewers of all skill levels. Using the table saw without safety features is not a good practice to spread to beginner woodworkers.
It seems a thin rip jig would take the guess work out of adjusting the saw with each rip.