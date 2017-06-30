Ripping narrow molding profiles

Ben Brunick is a professional woodworker in Yankton, South Dakota, and keeper of one our favorite Instagram accounts, @chalkstonewoodworking. He specializes in custom furniture, window restoration, and antique billiard restoration.

For Ben, working in a manner that is efficient and safe is the only way to pay the bills. A lot of Ben’s work involves recreating molding profile for millwork made decades ago. Many times, it’s just a small run that’s needed, so he doesn’t want to set up a bunch of jigs to get it done.

After ripping a board to width, Ben makes sure to leave the fence in place

Then he adds the profile to both sides of his board on a router table or shaper

Next he nudges the fence over the width of the profile, plus the width of the blade, and rips the profile off of the other side

He repeats as necessary

As with anything in woodworking, there are lots of other ways of accomplishing the same outcome. This is a great one to add to your bag of tricks next time you need to quickly make some molding.