Back by popular demand… and something new!

By Betsy Engel Jun 30, 2017
We have some fantastic new Fine Woodworking gear for you. Show off your love for Fine Woodworking with a great new Fine Woodworking t-shirt or hat. The shirt is 100% cotton; the hat is 100% washed chino twill for a super soft feel and has an adjustable Velcro strap. Both are proudly made in America.

And for those of you who follow Shop Talk Live, we have a shirt for you. The Shop Talk Live shirt even includes “Bonk, bonk, bonk”. on the back! It is also 100% cotton and made in America.

