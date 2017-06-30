Back by popular demand… and something new!

We have some fantastic new Fine Woodworking gear for you. Show off your love for Fine Woodworking with a great new Fine Woodworking t-shirt or hat. The shirt is 100% cotton; the hat is 100% washed chino twill for a super soft feel and has an adjustable Velcro strap. Both are proudly made in America.

And for those of you who follow Shop Talk Live, we have a shirt for you. The Shop Talk Live shirt even includes “Bonk, bonk, bonk”. on the back! It is also 100% cotton and made in America.