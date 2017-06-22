 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
TG1000 Tension Gauge by Monarch Industrial

Clever gauge reads bandsaw blade tension

Jun 22, 2017
Tensioning bandsaw blades has always been a bit of a crapshoot. The gauges most bandsaws have for indicating blade tension are notoriously unreliable, and accurately using finger pressure against the side of the blade takes more experience than many bandsaw users have. Thankfully, Monarch Industrial’s TG1000 makes tensioning blades as easy as using a clothespin.

The stainless-steel gauge consists of a pair of overlapping plates with three pins and a scale. Simply squeeze the plates like salad tongs, place the pins on the blade—the two outer pins on one side of the blade and the middle pin on the other—release the plates, read the indicated number, and adjust the tension as needed. A chart tells you what the number should be for any blade from 1⁄8 in. to 1 in. wide.

—Roland Johnson wrote the book on bandsaws (Taunton’s Complete Illustrated Guide to Bandsaws, The Taunton Press, 2010).

Clip to the blade, then read. The blade is pinched between the three pins, and its tension moves the indicator on the opposite end. An included chart provides tension ranges for various blade widths.

  1. zj37 June 29th

    I have a Park TM-1 spoke tension gauge that I got for bicycle wheelbuilding many years ago. This tension gauge is undoubtedly based on that spoke tension meter, but I never thought about using it for a band saw! Kudos to the guys or girls that did think of it. Being that they are essentially the same, anyone have a blade tension chart they'd want to share? I bet the graduations on the tension meter are the same, too.

