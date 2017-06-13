Notch the drive center to reposition lathe work accurately

When turning wood spindles and vessels, you often have to remove the work and then put it back on the lathe, hoping to return it to the exact same position on the drive center so that the balance is the same as when you removed it. To be sure all future parts are repositioned accurately, just file a small V-notch on one of the spurs of the drive center. You’ll see that imprint on the wood every time.

—Tom Zmudzinski, Fort Washington, Md.