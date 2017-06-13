 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Notch the drive center to reposition lathe work accurately

Jun 13, 2017
When turning wood spindles and vessels, you often have to remove the work and then put it back on the lathe, hoping to return it to the exact same position on the drive center so that the balance is the same as when you removed it. To be sure all future parts are repositioned accurately, just file a small V-notch on one of the spurs of the drive center. You’ll see that imprint on the wood every time.

—Tom Zmudzinski, Fort Washington, Md.

 

Article Comments

  1. User avater lund_fisher June 14th

    this is a great tip! I have used it for years. Easy to re-mount a spindle after dry fitting it.

