 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Talking Tools

A closer look at Rollie’s budget vacuum pump

How to clamp and press on a woodworker’s budget

By Roland Johnson Jun 12, 2017
Article Image

In the last episode of Talking Tools, I showed how to build quick and easy vacuum clamps. In answer to a reader’s question, I said I would outline my pump setup in the next Talking Tools. So here it is.
The pump I use is a Welch Duo-Seal that I bought from a university lab. The university was cleaning out excess equipment and I paid $50 for the pump. It’s a bit of an oldie, probably from the 1980s, but it had been rebuilt and was in fine working order. And it was a pretty good deal for a pump that still sells new for $2,990. That’s the beauty of this system; there are lots of good used vacuum pumps that go for little money and they are pretty bulletproof. I just checked eBay and my local Craigslist and found a couple of Welch pumps for under $150 and some smaller pumps as cheap as $30.
2
The rest of the setup is pretty straightforward. I bought everything but the duplex switch and supply tank from Veneer Supplies. Here’s the list of supplies that you will need:

  • H.D. vacuum gauge 1/4-in. NPT
  • Vacuum controller 1/8-in. NPT
  • 30-amp vacuum control relay
  • H.D. check valve 1/4-in. NPT (in and out)
  • Vacuum damper for large pump (only needed if you score a large pump, won’t need if you have a small pump)
  • Inline vacuum pump filter (40 micron)
  • Ball valve 1/4-in. NPT
  • Leviton 5245 Duplex Style 3-way combo switch/receptacle 15 amp
  • New 20-lb. propane tank
  • 3 – 1/4-in. NPT cast Tee
  • 2 – 1/4-in. NPT to 3/8-in. barbed fitting
  • 1 – 1 in. 1/4 NPT nipple
  • 1/4-in. NPT to 1/8-in. NPT reducer (for vacuum controller/vacuum adapter)
  • 3/8-in. braided HD plastic hose (a foot or so)
  • Adapter for propane tank to 1/4-in. NPT male

It looks like a lot of stuff but you can buy the works new for under $200. One word of caution: Don’t try to repurpose a used propane tank. I had one I wasn’t using, cleaned it out with some solvent, then soap and water, and proceeded to foul the air in my shop the first time I used the system. The scent in propane is from Ethyl Mercaptan and it’s about impossible to clean it all out, and it stinks. So spend the $25 and keep your shop smelling sweet.

Here’s what all the plumbing looks like:
3

4

Notice that I use a quick-coupler after the ball valve for attaching my vacuum hose. I use a hydraulic 2-way quick coupler; they work with positive or negative pressure so I can disconnect a vacuum bag without losing the vacuum. A barbed fitting will work, but not as easily.
5

When you wire the system, use a single pole switch to control the power to the setup. The duplex 3-way switch is wired so one side controls the motor directly from the power source for continuous operation and the other side controls the vacuum switch/vacuum control relay. The relay fits next to the duplex switch in the deep box. There are good wiring diagrams on the Veneer Supplies site.
I built my setup as compact as possible and mounted it on some large casters (two fixed, two steerable) so it will roll over extension cords and work mats easily.

I’d like to give a shout-out to my good friend Dr. Glenn Street, who was the inspiration and wiring guru for the system.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater Roland_Johnson June 17th

    Tinyhappygreen, all new propane tanks must be purged using vacuum before being filled for the first time. The recommended purge is to apply vacuum until it reaches at least 26 inches of mercury. A one way valve keeps air from entering the tank as the propane is used. My guess is that holding vacuum shouldn't be a problem.

  2. TinyGreenHappy June 17th

    As a Professional Engineer, I would caution recommending that your readers use a pressure vessel (propane tank) for a vacuum application. The forces on a vacuum vessel are different than the forces on a pressure vessel. Think of a 2-liter bottle, you can probably buckle the sides in by sucking on it, but can't pop it by blowing in it. I have seen tanker trucks and storage vessels crushed like tin cans when subjected to vacuum. When the tank fails, it fails without warning, and can be very dangerous. Search "tank truck implosion" on YouTube to see what I mean.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Talking Tools

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

011262038

Tool Test: Dovetail Jigs

Models tested include the Leigh D4R Pro, Leigh Super 18, Porter-Cable 4212, Fast -Joint Precision Joinery System, Leigh RTJ400, MLCS Master Joinery Set, and Rockler Complete

Featured Projects & Plans

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011261028

    A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

  • mw-ep7wp

    Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

    Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.

  • 011260058

    3 Handy Stop Blocks

    Increase the precision of crosscuts and tablesawn joinery

  • 5a

    New foot for a toggle clamp

    When I needed a longer foot for one of my toggle clamps, I came upon this simple solution

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Clamping And Gluing

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial