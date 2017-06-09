STL 139: The horrors of moving your shop

**Web producer’s note – I’m on a shoot right now so I haven’t had a chance to add links. Check back on Monday. Apologies – Ben

02:48 – Question 1:

I recently got my shop set up very nicely. Now I have to move. Should I just kill myself or is there a better way? I’d love some advice on moving large machines, parting with jigs, saving jigs, neat pieces of wood, useful pieces of wood, containers of potentially useful junk and all that stuff that some of us collect in our shops. I’m just overwhelmed by this looming event and want advice.

-Noah

12:00 – Question 2:

How do you guys managed material for drawer sides. Say you were making a cabinet with multiple drawers, the final thickness for the drawer sides you wanted to be 1/2 and in thick, would you get 4/4 stock plane it down via thickness planer or is it better to get 5/4 stock and resaw?

-Arthur

17:35 – All Time Favorite Tools of All Time… for this week:

28:15 – Question 3:

I’m hoping to get a new tablesaw soon. I’m wondering if I should get a 1 3/4 HP or the 3 HP model? I have the rough wiring in place for 220 volt single phase, but so far I have all 110 volt machines. Is the extra power of the 3 HP saw worth the effort of completing the wiring?

-Jim

31:00 – Question 4:

I do my woodworking in a community workshop and I’m looking to build a mobile shop cart to keep all my tools and have a little bench top for assembly and other sorts of things. I remember watching Matt’s router table build a while ago and he made a rigid base to support the casters and cabinet. Do you think the the rigid base is necessary? I want to maximize the amount of space I have inside the cabinet. Also, for the casters should I have two non-swivel in the back and two locking swivel in the front?

-Cameron

36:35 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week:

51:16 – Question 5:

I have a portable table saw on a stand. I want to use a miter sled on the saw but there isn’t enough table between the blade and edge to balance the sled on. I’m in the process of building an infeed table, but, is this the best option?

Ideally not spending another 2k on a table saw would be nice.

-Mike

Tom McKenna

Editor Michael Pekovich

Executive Art Director Ben Strano

Web Producer

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.