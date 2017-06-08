 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Dovetail spline system by Infinity

Jig unlocks dovetail keys

Jun 08, 2017
Although lovely and interesting, dovetail keys in the corners of a box can be fussy to execute. However, Infinity’s dovetail spline system, once dialed in, is fuss free. It cuts slightly tapered notches in the box and cuts the mating keys, which slide together perfectly for a gap-free fit. Glue-up is easy but requires a bit of attention because the keys fit from one direction only.

The system has two jigs. One is used to cut the notches in the box. It can be used with a handheld router, but the box must be clamped into the jig, which can be awkward. I prefer using it at the router table—the box stands neatly in the jig and gravity helps keep it in place.

The second jig rides in the miter slot of the tablesaw to cut the keys. It has an insert that can be changed so that the jig is always zero-clearance, regardless of the angle needed for the keys. To create the key’s taper, the miter bar on the underside of the sled is slightly off square.

The system is well-made and works great. I think it’s the right choice for boxes with dovetail keys. There is a version of the system that also includes a longer router jig (for bigger boxes) and six dovetail bits. It sells for $300.

—Doug Stowe is a professional boxmaker and furniture maker in Eureka Springs, Ark.

Notch the box. Nestled in the 45° cradle, the box is run through a dovetail bit to create the tapered notches in its corners.
Cut the key. The jig’s tablesaw sled is angled slightly to create tapered keys that fit the tapered notches seamlessly. A replaceable throat insert ensures accuracy, safety, and a clean cut.
Tap in the key. The key slides in from one side only, but the taper guarantees that it fights tightly into the notch with no gap.

Article Comments

  1. CHARTER June 8th

    I bet Tage Frid would have bought one of these for each of his students....

    73

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Fine Woodworking #262 July/August 2017

Featuring Curtis Buchanan, Mario Rodriguez, Bob Van Dyke, Tim Manney, Steve Latta, Andrew Hunter, and Marcus Soto

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

