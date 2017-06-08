Dovetail spline system by Infinity

Although lovely and interesting, dovetail keys in the corners of a box can be fussy to execute. However, Infinity’s dovetail spline system, once dialed in, is fuss free. It cuts slightly tapered notches in the box and cuts the mating keys, which slide together perfectly for a gap-free fit. Glue-up is easy but requires a bit of attention because the keys fit from one direction only.

The system has two jigs. One is used to cut the notches in the box. It can be used with a handheld router, but the box must be clamped into the jig, which can be awkward. I prefer using it at the router table—the box stands neatly in the jig and gravity helps keep it in place.

The second jig rides in the miter slot of the tablesaw to cut the keys. It has an insert that can be changed so that the jig is always zero-clearance, regardless of the angle needed for the keys. To create the key’s taper, the miter bar on the underside of the sled is slightly off square.

The system is well-made and works great. I think it’s the right choice for boxes with dovetail keys. There is a version of the system that also includes a longer router jig (for bigger boxes) and six dovetail bits. It sells for $300.

—Doug Stowe is a professional boxmaker and furniture maker in Eureka Springs, Ark.